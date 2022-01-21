Rajasthan Records 16,878 Covid Cases, Biggest Single-day Jump In 8 Months

Rajasthan on Friday recorded 16,878 fresh COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day rise in eight months, and 15 deaths due to the viral disease, according to a health department bulletin.

While Jaipur reported 4,035 fresh cases, Jodhpur logged 2,222, Alwar 1,371, Bharatpur 898, Udaipur 857, Chittorgarh 682, Ajmer 657, Kota 594 and Pali 504, the bulletin stated.

Of the latest deaths, three were reported from Jaipur, two each from Ajmer and Bikaner, and one each from Barmer, Bharatpur, Dausa, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar and Tonk, it said.

So far, 9,059 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan.

According to the bulletin, 84,787 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in the state. As many as 10,175 more people have recovered from the viral disease.

Till Friday evening, 8,99,42,441 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the state, the bulletin said.

Of these, 8,66,25,079 beneficiaries were aged above 18 and 27,30,346 were in the 15-18 age group. The 'precaution' dose has been administered to 5,87,016 beneficiaries, it said.

