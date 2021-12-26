Rajasthan records 62 new Covid cases

Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 62 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising its tally to 9,55,480.

The number of active cases has risen to 318 in the state.

Of the fresh cases on Sunday, Jaipur reported 46, Udaipur (4), Bikaner and Ganganagar (3 each), Ajmer and Pratapgarh (2 each), Jodhpur and Sikar (1 each), an official medical report said.

The state has so far recorded 8,963 deaths due to the pandemic.

As many as 9,46,199 patients have recovered, according to the report. PTI SDA AQS AQS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)