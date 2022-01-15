Rajasthan Records 9,676 Covid Cases, 8 More Deaths

Rajasthan on Saturday recorded 9,676 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths due to the viral disease.

Jaipur reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 1,973, followed by 861 from Jodhpur, according to an official report.

Of the latest deaths, two were reported from Jhalawar and one each from Barmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Sirohi, Sikar and Udaipur, the report stated.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 58,428, the report said.

So far, 10,27,990 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan. Of these, 8,999 people have died, while 9,60,563 have recovered.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)