Rajasthan records the highest rainfall in June in 123 years; Biparjoy likely the reason

Rajasthan recorded the highest rainfall in the month of June in 123 years, an official said on Tuesday.

The state received a total rainfall of 156.9 mm in June, which was 185 per cent more than the average, and the highest rainfall recorded in the month since 1901, Radheshyam Sharma, Director of Jaipur Meteorological Department, said.

In 1996, the maximum rainfall recorded in June was at 122.8 mm, he added.

East Rajasthan received 118 per cent more rainfall than average while west Rajasthan received 287 per cent more rainfall than average in the month of June, Sharma said.

He said due to the impact of the very severe cyclonic storm "Biparjoy", heavy rain and thundershowers occurred in the southern parts of the state -- Jalore, Pali, Barmer, Rajsamand Sirohi and Ajmer districts -- from June 16-20.

During this period, Jalore district received 400.5 mm of rainfall, he added.

Except Jhalawar, normal or above normal rainfall was recorded in all the districts of the state in June, Sharma said.

This year, the monsoon entered the state at an average time of June 25 and advanced rapidly to cover the western parts of the state on July 2 (six days before the average time), he said.

He said due to the activation of easterly winds coming from the Bay of Bengal, there is a strong possibility of increase in rain activities from July 5-6 in Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer and some parts of Jaipur and Bharatpur division of east Rajasthan.

Sharma said that from July 7, there is a possibility of further increase in rain activities and light to moderate rains in most parts of east Rajasthan while heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places.

He said in some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner division of western Rajasthan, there is a strong possibility of increase in rain activities from July 6-7 and the reactivation of monsoon.

According to the meteorological department, till 8.30 am on Tuesday, 5 cm rainfall was recorded in Tijara in Alwar, 4 cm in Bachi of Jaipur, 4 cm in Chaksu, 4 cm in Paota, 3 cm in Sikrai of Dausa, 3 cm in Jamwaramgarh of Jaipur, 3 cm in Malakheda of Alwar, 3 cm in Laxmangarh of Sikar, 2 cm in Kishangarhwas of Alwar, 2 cm in Aklera of Jhalawar, 2 cm in Rajgarh of Alwar, 2 cm in Tonk, 1 cm in Saganer tehsil, Sapotra of Karauli and Dholpur.