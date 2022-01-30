Rajasthan Reels Under Cold Wave, Relief Likely In Next 48 Hours

Parts of Rajasthan shivered on Sunday under cold wave conditions while Karauli was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Chittorgarh was the second coldest as the minimum temperature there settled at 3.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Sangariya in Hanumangarh (3.5 degrees Celsius).

Sikar, Bhilwara, Alwar, Dabok and Pilani recorded a low of 4, 5, 5.6, 6 and 6.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

The meteorological department has forecast some relief from cold wave conditions and a marginal increase in night temperatures during the next 48 hours.

