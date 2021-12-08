Rajasthan reports 40 fresh COVID cases

Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) Rajasthan has recorded 40 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 25 alone in Jaipur in last one day, an official bulletin on Wednesday said.

No death was reported due to the virus in the state during the period, it said.

Apart from Jaipur, four cases each were reported from Alwar and Hanumangarh, two cases each from Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, and one from Bikaner.

Since last year, 95,4984 people have been tested positive in the state with 8956 deaths.

The state has 236 active cases at present. PTI AG VN VN

