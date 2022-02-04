Rajasthan reports 8,073 Covid cases, 22 deaths

Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 8,073 COVID-19 cases and 22 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the state to 12,29,134 and the death toll to 9,332.

Six deaths were reported from Jaipur, three from Jodhpur, two each from Kota and Udaipur, and one death each was reported from Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bundi, Churu, Dausa, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu and Karauli, according to an official statement.

Of the fresh positive cases, the highest number of 1,862 was reported from Jaipur.

The count of recoveries stands at 11,60,289, and the tally of active cases is at 59,513. PTI SDA IJT IJT

