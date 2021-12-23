Rajasthan RTI Activist Attacked For Exposing Illegal Liquor Trade; Legs Pierced With Nails

In a shocking incident reported in Rajasthan's Barmer district, an RTI activist was beaten up and his legs bruised with nails by a group of unidentified assailants on Tuesday. Amra Ram Godara was attacked in his native Pareyu village and is in critical condition, police said. He had recently exposed an illegal liquor trade.

State Human Rights Commission took cognizance of the complaint lodged on Godara's behalf by a fellow activist and sought a report from Rajasthan DGP and other officials regarding the attack.

RTI activist attacked for complaining against illegal liquor trade

In his complaint, Godara said he was abducted and attacked by six unidentified men. He also revealed that he had received threats online about his anti-liquor activities. According to police, those allegedly involved in the illegal liquor trade are behind the attack.

Barmer SP Deepak Bhargava said, "Godara was attacked yesterday and due to critical injuries, he was referred to Jodhpur. The exact nature of his injuries will only be known after the medical report comes." "He had complained against illegal liquor trade, following which action was taken and illegal liquor was seized sometime back," the SP added. "Prima facie, people involved in the illegal liquor trade are behind the attack," said Bhargava, who on Wednesday visited Pareyu.

Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, he said. Another activist based in Pali, Omaram Banjara, on Wednesday sent a complaint on the behalf of Godara regarding the attack to the State Human Rights Commission, alleging that the latter was abducted, thrashed badly and his legs pierced with nails by the accused.

