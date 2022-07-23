Rajasthan: Seer Vijay Das Protesting Against Illegal Mining Dies After Self-immolation

Vijay Das, a seer, who set himself ablaze on July 20 during the protest against illegal stone mining in Rajasthan's Bharatpur passed away in the wee hours of Saturday. Speaking to the media, Bharatpur SDM Sanjay Goyal stated that Das was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday itself. He also mentioned that the seer's final remains will be taken to Barsana village after the post-mortem is concluded. Meanwhile, sources revealed that seers from Delhi are reaching Bharatpur under the leadership of Mahamandaleshwar Naval Kishore Das by 1 pm today.

Bharatpur SDM Sanjay Goyal remarked, "An agitation of the Sadhus was going on regarding mining in the Deeg tehsil of the Bharatpur district. He (Das) set himself ablaze in connection with this. First, he was admitted to the RBM Hospital in Bharatpur. Later, he was referred to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur. For better treatment, we brought him to the Safdarjung Hospital. He was admitted here since day before yesterday. At around 2.30 am in night, he passed away. His post-mortem will be done and we will take his final remains to his village- Barsana."

Taking to Twitter, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Do you remember in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur Sadhu Sant protesting illegal mining for 551 days - Sadhu Vijay Das set himself on fire? He is no more...Gehlot government is responsible for his death.. but Rahul Gandhi won’t utter a word on this because Sadhus Lives don’t matter."

Protest against illegal stone mining

A number of seers, including Das, sat on a dharna in Bharatpur for nearly 551 days in protest against illegal stone mining in the region. On Thursday, the Ashok Gehlot-led government assured to close down the mines in the Adi Badrinath and Kankhachal Hills areas after which the agitation ended. It promised to issue a notification within 15 days to declare the area where the mines are operated as a forest area. Briefing the media, Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan revealed that the government intends to convert it into a religious tourism spot.

He specified that around 2500 persons, who are employed in the 34 mines being operated in the Adi Badrinath area and 11 in the Kankhachal Hills area, will be given jobs elsewhere. A day earlier, Congress MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur wrote to Rajasthan CM to apprise him of the protests and Das' self-immolation attempt. He urged him to sack the state's Mining Minister Pramod Bhaya to bring the mining mafia under control.