Rajasthan Sees 23 Coronavirus Deaths, Over 9,000 Cases

Rajasthan reported 23 deaths and 9,480 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, pushing the fatality count to 9,118 and infection tally to 11,39,382, according to an official report.

Five deaths were recorded in Jodhpur, while Jaipur reported four new fatalities, Bikaner, Jhalawar, Pratapgarh (two each), Ajmer, Dholpur, Gangangagar, Jalore, Karauli, Pali, Sikar and Tonk (one each), according to the Medical and Health department report.

Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported a maximum of 2,424, while 621 people tested positive for the virus in Jodhpur.

The state has so far recorded 10,36,762 coronavirus recoveries. The number of active cases in the state at present is 93,502.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)