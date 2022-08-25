Rajasthan Signs MoUs Worth ₹70K Crore; Over 11K Employment Opportunities To Be Created

Ahead of the Investor’s Summit on October 7 and 8, Rajasthan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹69,789.93 crores with different entities at the Invest Rajasthan Ceremony - 2022, which will generate over 11,846 jobs, an official statement said.

The investments will be made in different districts in Rajasthan including Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Udaipur, Alwar, etc., where Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) has developed special sectoral zones over the years.

Rajasthan bags investment worth nearly Rs 70k cr in Invest Rajasthan ceremony-2022: State govt



‘Environment of investment in all sectors’: Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "The picture has changed with the solar plant in Rajasthan. There is going to be a revolution in solar and wind power in Rajasthan. Social, economic, cultural, and political changes are being seen in Rajasthan."

It’s important to note, that the Investor’s Summit in Rajasthan will be held on October 7 and 8. CM Gehlot talked about the positive environment in the state across all areas and said, "The law and order situation is very good. There is an environment of investment in all the sectors, whether it's the power sector or anything else. The education system is good in Rajasthan. Rajasthan has become investment friendly. What we promised in our manifesto we fulfilled," he added.

‘Happy, Investor Summit happening at a big scale’

Expressing happiness over the big scale of the summit, CM Gehlot said he would like to hear the issues faced by the investors in the state of Rajasthan. He further assured them, "I assure you that I am committed to providing solutions to you. Some of the most successful industrialists who have touched heights in business are from Rajasthan."

Informing the investors about the investments made by the state in various sectors, Gehlot said, "Rajasthan has come a long way as a state investing heavily into education, health, infrastructure, refinery, petrochemicals, and renewable energy. Industries play a vital role in all development. With good law and order situation, beautiful roads, focus towards health, and many other new developments, Rajasthan is a wonderful state for you all to come and invest he added," he added.