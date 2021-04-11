Rajasthan: Stabbing Incident In Chhabra Leads To Clash Between Two Sides, Sec 144 Imposed

A violent clash took place in Rajasthan's Baran leading to the imposition of curfew in the region on Sunday. Initial reports state that tensions between two opposing groups escalated the situation leading to violence after which Police resorted to Lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

A fight started over a car parking leading to a stabbing incident in Baran's Chhabra in Rajasthan on Saturday. The two injured victims were admitted to Chhabra hospital.

People protested against the incident and demanded arrests of the accused in the stabbing incident. Police arrested three people in the stabbing incident. This further sparked outrage in other community leading to vandalism and setting shops ablaze. Reportedly, over a dozen shops were burnt in the clashes between the two warring factions.

The violent mob involving two warring sides also attacked the police and pelted stones on them after which police had to use tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Section 144 has been imposed in the region and the Superintendent of Police Vineet Bansal has appealed to people to stay indoors in view of the curfew in effect. Also, an additional police force has been called to control the situation.