Rajasthan Teacher Changes Her Own Gender To Marry Student; 'Everything Is Fair In Love...'

In an intriguing love story from the state of Rajasthan, a school teacher went on to change her gender after she fell in love with one of her students and decided to get married.

In 2013, Meera (now Aarav) got a job as a physical education teacher in a Government Secondary School, in Nagla in the city of Bharatpur. Meera, developed feelings for her student Kalpana while taking classes.

Kalpana used to study at this school. In the year 2016, Kalpana was in Class 10 and during which she participated in Kabaddi. This is where the bonding between Meera (Aarav) and Kalpana started.

It is also stated that they participated in Kabaddi together and are soon set to go to Dubai for a Kabaddi tournament.

Let us have a look at their unique love story

Meera started taking the school team along several times in Kabaddi tournaments. During this, the closeness between the two grew. This relationship continued for two years. In the year 2018, when Meera proposed to Kalpana for marriage, she said yes.

But, the biggest dilemma was that if both the girls got married, society and the family would protest. In such a situation, in 2019, Meera thought of changing her gender.

Speaking to ANI, Aarav (earlier Meera) said, "I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019."

"Everything is fair in love and that is why I changed my gender," Meera, who is now Aarav Kuntal, told reporters. His wife Kalpana, on the other hand, said, "I loved him from the beginning. Even if he had not done this surgery, I would have married him. I went along with him for the surgery."

Kalpana is happy after this marriage. Kalpana said, "When my husband was a PT teacher, he used to take me to many tournaments. The place I am today is because of Aarav."