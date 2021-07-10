Rajasthan: Teachers Travel By Camel To Students Having Limited Access To Mobile Networks

Schools have been closed since the arrival of the second wave of Coronavirus in Rajasthan. Online classes are offered so that students' studies are not disrupted, yet many of these children are unable to join online classes. There are many students who do not even have a mobile phone. There are many areas in the country where the network issues have remained unchanged in the last two years. As a result, the children are unable to attend classes. Some teachers in Barmer have launched a one-of-a-kind campaign in response to the children's dilemma. Teachers ride camels to teach students in rural areas as part of this campaign.

Teachers travel by camels to teach students

"I salute & thank this team of teachers. This should be continued further," Roop Singh Jhakad, Principal, Govt Higher Sr School, Bhimthal.

Teachers in Barmer ride camels to the houses of kids who are experiencing mobile or network problems. Roop Singh Jhakar, principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Bhimthal, said such teachers deserve praise. Efforts like these should be continued. He claimed that the students in Barmer are short on resources. However, following the state government's orders, authorities are putting out our best efforts. There was some resistance at first, but the teachers have progressively become accustomed to it.

COVID restricts education

Saurav Swami, Director of Rajasthan Education Department said, "Out of 75 lakh students, many do not have mobile phones. So the state government decided that teachers will go to their homes once a week for class 1-8, and twice a week for class 9-12."

More than 75 lakh kids do not have a mobile phone, according to Sourav Swamy, director of the Rajasthan Education Department. In light of this, the government determined that teachers would visit the homes of students in grades 1 to 8 once a week, as well as visiting the homes of students in grades 9 to 12 twice. He stated that we are undoubtedly going through a difficult period. Cannot compromise on education in such a climate, so steps are being done to ensure that teachers have the fewest obstacles possible, he said.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI