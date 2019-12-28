The Debate
Rajasthan: Temperature Dropped To Minus 4 Degree Celsius In Sikar

General News

Amid the grip of the cold waves on North India, the temperature dropped to minus 4 degree Celsius in Sikar, Rajasthan on Saturday

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajasthan

Amid the grip of the cold waves on North India, the temperature dropped to minus 4 degree Celsius in Sikar, Rajasthan on Saturday. Earlier on Thursday, cold wave continued in parts of Rajasthan where Sikar was the coldest place, recording a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius. 

Temperature drops in the national capital

The national capital on Saturday recorded its coldest day of the season as the minimum temperature plummeted to 2.4 degrees Celsius in the morning, officials said. Dense fog enveloped the city reducing visibility and affecting air traffic and vehicular movement in the streets. 

Mercury fell to its lowest in Delhi this season with the Safdarjung Observatory, whose reading is considered the official marking for the city, recording 2.4 degrees Celsius in the morning. Other observatories recorded as follows: Palam 3.1 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 1.7 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar 1.9 degrees Celsius, a senior MeT Department official said.

Due to very dense fog, zero visibility was reported in Palam Observatory area, which neighbours the city airport. Due to heavy fog on Saturday morning, four flights have been diverted from Delhi airport, said an airport official.

IMD report

According to IMD, due to low-level cloud cover, the winds would continue to blow from northwest direction, following which cold day conditions would intensify and to prevail over northern parts of India till December 29. “Night temperatures have been hitting lower degrees for the last many days now,” it said.

(with agencies inputs)

Published:
