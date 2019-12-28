Amid the grip of the cold waves on North India, the temperature dropped to minus 4 degree Celsius in Sikar, Rajasthan on Saturday. Earlier on Thursday, cold wave continued in parts of Rajasthan where Sikar was the coldest place, recording a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan: Temperature dropped to minus 4 degree Celsius in Sikar, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/z3OBxRwVE3 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

Temperature drops in the national capital

The national capital on Saturday recorded its coldest day of the season as the minimum temperature plummeted to 2.4 degrees Celsius in the morning, officials said. Dense fog enveloped the city reducing visibility and affecting air traffic and vehicular movement in the streets.

Mercury fell to its lowest in Delhi this season with the Safdarjung Observatory, whose reading is considered the official marking for the city, recording 2.4 degrees Celsius in the morning. Other observatories recorded as follows: Palam 3.1 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 1.7 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar 1.9 degrees Celsius, a senior MeT Department official said.

Indian Meteorological Department: 8.30 am temperatures- Safdurjung enclave 2.4, Palam 3.1, Lodhi Road 1.7, Aya Nagar 1.9. Delhi's minimum temperature today will be 1.7 degrees. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/Pl5gDbTvpQ — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

Due to very dense fog, zero visibility was reported in Palam Observatory area, which neighbours the city airport. Due to heavy fog on Saturday morning, four flights have been diverted from Delhi airport, said an airport official.

IMD report

According to IMD, due to low-level cloud cover, the winds would continue to blow from northwest direction, following which cold day conditions would intensify and to prevail over northern parts of India till December 29. “Night temperatures have been hitting lower degrees for the last many days now,” it said.

At 0915 hour IST of today, satellite showed extensive low cloud/fog covering across large part of Indo-Gangetic plains. However, by 1445 hours IST this cloud has dispersed from the entire region except it is seen over north Punjab, Haryana & smaller parts of northwest Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/6G4Qhcjymw — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) December 27, 2019

Severe Cold Day (SCD) conditions observed in most pockets over Punjab,HCD, UP & Bihar; in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan; CD to SCD conditions in many pockets over MP; in isolated pockets over W. Bengal & CD conditions in some pockets over Jhrarkhand & north Chhattisgarh. pic.twitter.com/XlHH1638tM — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) December 27, 2019

(with agencies inputs)