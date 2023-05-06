Rajasthan: Three Men Die Of Inhaling Noxious Fumes While Cleaning Septic Tank In Pali In A Marriage Garden

Three men, all in their 20s, died of inhaling toxic fumes in Pali district while cleaning a septic tank , police said Saturday. The victims were identified as Vishal Valmiki, 28, Karan Valmiki, 22, and Bharat Valmiki, 20, they said.

Kotwali Police Station SHO Ravindra Singh said the three men had gone down a septic tank of a marriage garden Friday night to clean it and fainted. A fourth man who went down the tank to rescue his colleagues, came up immediately after feeling suffocated, he said. The SHO said the three men were somehow taken out and rushed to the district hospital where they were declared dead.