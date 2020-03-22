The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rajasthan To Be Under 'complete Lockdown' Till March 31, Says Ashok Gehlot

General News

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday announced a "complete lockdown" in the state, except for essential services, till March 31, in an effort to coronavirus

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday announced a "complete lockdown" in the state, except for essential services, till March 31, in an effort to contain the Coronavirus outbreak. In a series of tweets, he directed all offices — government and private — malls, shops, factories to be closed and ordered a shutdown of public transport services. India will be under a self-imposed lockdown on Sunday, as part of PM Narendra Modi's 'Janta Curfew'.

Ashok Gehlot also informed that a core group has been set up headed by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Rajeev Swarup, to look into all the problems faced by people during the lockdown period. "This core group will also ensure the poor and deprived face no scarcity of rations and food items. It will ensure compliance of all orders too," Gehlot said in a tweet.

READ | Ashok Gehlot Joins Ranks With PM Modi On COVID-19, Imposes New Restrictions In Rajasthan

Relief measures for the poor

The state government will also release a pension of two months of social security scheme beneficiaries by the first week of April. For the urban poor, the CM announced that non-NFSA beneficiaries will be given food aid for two months starting April.

READ | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Flies Out Of The Blocks To Slam BJP As Kamal Nath Resigns In MP

Coronavirus pandemic

So far, at least 25 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan and reports of 40 others are awaited. As per official data, 337 cases have been detected in the country so far with four deaths. Worldwide, over three lakh people have been infected by the Coronavirus while the death toll is fast reaching the 13,000 mark.

READ | Authorities Ban Entry Of Pilgrims In Ayodhya For Ram Navami Mela Due To Coronavirus Scare

READ | Rajasthan CM Appeals NGOs To Help Govt In Fighting Coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Baba Ramdev
BABA RAMDEV SUGGESTS YOGA
Experts claims Air Quality is picking up in quarantined areas
EXPERTS CLAIM AIR QUALITY IMPROVING
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 180
Janta Curfew
POLICE DEPTS' TWEET ON JANTA CURFEW
Mumbai
MUMBAI LOCALS SUSPENDED
Ravi Shankar
OPPORTUNITY TO EXPLORE CREATIVITY