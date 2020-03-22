Rajasthan To Be Under 'complete Lockdown' Till March 31, Says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday announced a "complete lockdown" in the state, except for essential services, till March 31, in an effort to contain the Coronavirus outbreak. In a series of tweets, he directed all offices — government and private — malls, shops, factories to be closed and ordered a shutdown of public transport services. India will be under a self-imposed lockdown on Sunday, as part of PM Narendra Modi's 'Janta Curfew'.

Ashok Gehlot also informed that a core group has been set up headed by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Rajeev Swarup, to look into all the problems faced by people during the lockdown period. "This core group will also ensure the poor and deprived face no scarcity of rations and food items. It will ensure compliance of all orders too," Gehlot said in a tweet.

READ | Ashok Gehlot Joins Ranks With PM Modi On COVID-19, Imposes New Restrictions In Rajasthan

Relief measures for the poor

The state government will also release a pension of two months of social security scheme beneficiaries by the first week of April. For the urban poor, the CM announced that non-NFSA beneficiaries will be given food aid for two months starting April.

The beneficiaries of social security pension will be given two months pension by the first week of April. Our effort is that nobody should face any financial problems in the state due to #CoronavirusOutbreak.#राजस्थान_सतर्क_है — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 21, 2020

Families who r NFSA beneficiaries,will be provided ration wheat free of cost till month of May. In urban areas,daily wagers,laborers,street vendors as well as poor ppl, who r not listed as NFSA beneficiaries,will also be provided packets of food items from 1st April till 2 months — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 21, 2020

READ | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Flies Out Of The Blocks To Slam BJP As Kamal Nath Resigns In MP

Coronavirus pandemic

So far, at least 25 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan and reports of 40 others are awaited. As per official data, 337 cases have been detected in the country so far with four deaths. Worldwide, over three lakh people have been infected by the Coronavirus while the death toll is fast reaching the 13,000 mark.

READ | Authorities Ban Entry Of Pilgrims In Ayodhya For Ram Navami Mela Due To Coronavirus Scare

READ | Rajasthan CM Appeals NGOs To Help Govt In Fighting Coronavirus