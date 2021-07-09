Rajasthan To Concentrate On Internal Tourism As International Arrivals Decline

The Rajasthan Tourism Department is working on a variety of programmes to attract tourists to the state as life returns to normal following the terrible second wave of COVID-19. The state government has committed Rs 500 crore in the state budget to revitalise the tourism sector, which has been severely impacted by the epidemic, according to Nishant Jain, Director, Rajasthan Tourism.

Rajasthan to focus on domestic tourism

Because overseas visitors are unable to visit, he explained, the tourism department is instead focusing on internal visitors. He said, "Tourism has been hit most due to the pandemic. During a review meeting, the Chief Minister asked us to revive the sector. After COVID-19, it is our priority to revive the sector. in the absence of tourists from abroad, the Chief Minister has asked us to focus on domestic tourism."

He added, "On the directions of Chief Minister, we are working to provide relief to hotels and restaurants. The second thing is we are using this time for infrastructure development-related work at tourist places. A tourism development fund has been created. Out of total Rs 500 crore, Rs 300 crore are for development work and Rs 200 crore for marketing and branding. We are promoting adventure tourism since Rajasthan is lagging in the sector."

The Archaeological Society of India (ASI), which is protected by monuments, reopened on June 16 after being closed to visitors for the previous two months. The tourism department's mobile application will be introduced next month, according to the Rajasthan Tourism Director.

Rajasthan govt commits Rs 500 crore budget

He noted, "Officials of Tourist Reception Centres (TRC) of Tourism Department are always available. People can contact them to resolve their queries. We are launching a mobile application of tourism department next month. There will be a panic button in the app, if in case a tourist is in problem, he or she can be connected to police."

Tourism Assistance Forces (TAF) have been deployed at tourist spots around the state, according to Jain. He mentioned, "We have established Tourism Assistance Force (TAF). It is a small force now and but it has been deployed at all tourist sites. TAF personnel are ex-servicemen who assist tourists." According to the official, COVID-19 caused a 40-50% loss in the tourism business. "We are also considering giving relief to the tourism sector," he said.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI/Unsplash