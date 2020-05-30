Rajasthan To Continue Night Curfew; CM Issues Instruction For Holding Class 10, 12 Exams

A day ahead of the ending of Coronavirus lockdown 4.0 in the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed for the continuation and strict enforcement of night curfew in the state even after May 31. He has said that the step is necessary to minimize the risk of a spurt in coronavirus infection. CM Gehlot has also decided to conduct board examinations for various subjects of classes 10 and 12, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rajasthan has reported 8,365 Covid-19 cases and the death toll due to the infection is 184, as per the latest health department updates.

READ | PM Modi pens letter to the nation on first anniversary of his 2nd term; read FULL message

Night curfew to continue

The chief minister directed authorities to reschedule prohibited area as per the number of active infected cases, so that curfew is continued only in the affected area. He gave these directions during a high-level review meeting at his residence on Friday evening and also added that the health protocol should be strictly maintained, even if they relate to VIPs. He said there should be no laxity in provisions of penalty under the Rajasthan Pandemic Ordinance. "It is very important for protecting people's lives and public health," he said.

READ | Odisha govt announces exemption of road tax for passenger buses for three months

Class 10, 12 examination

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has instructed the state Education Department to make proper arrangements for conducting exams of Class 10, 12. After the decision, the dates of the remaining examinations for various subjects of classes 10 and 12 will be notified by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer. The meeting chaired by the CM was attended by Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara, Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Niranjan Arya, and School Education Secretary Manju Rajpal besides other officials.

READ | Modi 2.0: Amit Shah hails PM's achievements, thanks India for 'unwavering support'

The chief minister asked officials to ensure proper implementation of the health protocol released to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic during these examinations. He said the use of masks and sanitizers by candidates and teachers should be ensured at all examination centers.

He said: "There should be strict adherence to the rules of social distancing at the examination centres and during the examination. There should also be an increase in the number of examination centres as per the requirement because school buildings are used as quarantine facilities. Buildings should be sanitized according to the protocol before the examination."

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates