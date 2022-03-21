Rajasthan to give Rs 20,000 cr of crop loans next year: minister

Jaipur, Mar 21 (PTI) Short-term crop loans of Rs 18,000 crore have been disbursed to farmers in Rajasthan this year and that of Rs 20,000 crore are expected to be sanctioned in the coming year, a state minister said on Monday.

State Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana gave this information in reply to a question in the Vidhan Sabha.

He said that the state government had disbursed loans of Rs 18,000 crore as against Rs 16,000 crore sanctioned to farmers for short term crop loan and next year it is proposed to give Rs 20,000 crore loan to farmers.

Answering the supplementary questions during the Question Hour, Anjana said that the maximum credit limit for a short-term crop loan to farmers is fixed at Rs 1.50 lakh. He said that the loan would be given to the farmers on the basis of available resources up to the maximum credit limit sanctioned by the state government.

He said that the number of farmers has increased due to the online registration process.

The Cooperation Minister assured that there is no shortage of funds under the scheme. He said that 60 per cent contribution is made available from NABARD and 40 per cent by the state government under the scheme. PTI AG MR MR

