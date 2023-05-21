Last Updated:

Rajasthan: Tractor Trolley Turns Turtle, Three Killed In Chittorgarh

Three people, including two women, were killed and several others injured when the tractor trolley they were travelling in overturned in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said Sunday.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: Representational Image (ANI)


Three people, including two women, were killed and several others injured when the tractor trolley they were travelling in overturned in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said Sunday.

The accident occurred in the Bharsoda area late on Saturday. The passengers were returning to the Ghoda Kheda village after attending an event at Bhiyana village, they said.

Three people died on the spot and the injured admitted to the nearest hospital, Bharsoda SHO Ravindra Sen said.

The victims have been identified as Ganga Gadri and Kalu Lal -- both aged 50 -- and 45-year-old Hamera Gadri.

READ | Four people die in road accident in Telangana
READ | 2 bike-borne men killed in road accident in UP's Bulandshahr
READ | Jaipur: Three of family killed in road accident
READ | Maharashtra: Doctor couple donates organs of son killed in road accident

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT