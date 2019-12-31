Rajasthan Transport Department To Observe ''No Vehicle Day'' Every First Day Of Each Month

In a bid to promote road safety, the Rajasthan transport department will observe a 'No Vehicle Day' drive once a month, beginning from this New Year. Following the new initiative, all officers and employees of the Transport Department will reach the office on bicycles or by walking. In an order issued by the Transport Department, it says that celebration of no vehicle day will commence from January 1, 2020.

Subsequently, the first day of each month shall be observed as ''No Vehicle Day''. The order says that all officers and employees working in the Transport Department will observe the No Vehicle Day on the first working day of every month and reach their offices as pedestrians and cyclists or through public transport service.

Rajesh Yadav, Secretary and Commissioner, Transport Department who duly signed the order on Monday said that the department is working as a medium to curb pollution, endorse the use of public transport and reduce accident rates. Physically challenged employers or employees have been excluded from the purview of this order.

Delhi govt's initiative to curb pollution

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, an umbrella body of residential welfare associations in the city launched a "citizens' green manifesto" on Monday, urging political parties to prepare a roadmap to manage pollution at every level.

The United Residents' Joint Action (URJA) compiled the manifesto, titled "Citizens Green Manifesto for a Smart and Sustainable Delhi", in consultation with a committee of experts on subjects like air pollution, transport and mobility, urban design, water supply and rejuvenation of water bodies etc., a statement said.

The manifesto includes 10 key demands and provides solutions, and a roadmap to achieve them. The demands include a 65 per cent reduction in air pollution by 2025, clean energy for all by 2050 and public transport that caters to at least 80 per cent of Delhi's population. The RWA body also sought a roadmap to decongest the city roads, zero water loss and 100 per cent groundwater recharge by 2025, the statement said.

(with inputs from agencies)