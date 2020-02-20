Two Dalit Men Thrashed Horrifically For Stealing Rs 500 In Rajasthan's Nagaur District

Two men, allegedly dalits, were brutally thrashed in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district for allegedly stealing Rs 500 on Sunday, February 16. Visuals show that they were tied to a pole and tortured for the petty crime. The matter came to light when a video showcasing the brutality went viral. The police have detained five people in connection with the case.

The two Dalit men who were caught stealing Rs 500 from a showroom were thrashed by the employees of the same place on Sunday, February 16. The victims lodged an FIR against their abusers, on Wednesday, February 19. The showroom staffers have also registered a case against the two Dalit men for theft.

Visuals showing the assault

The video shows several people beating up one of the two Dalit men at a petrol station in a village of Nagaur district. This place was reportedly 230 km far from Jaipur. The two Dalit men were reportedly in their early twenties. Visuals show that the staffers stripped one man and violated him with a screwdriver. They allegedly poured petrol on his genitals as well, say media reports.

Harish Chaudhary reacts to the case

Congress MLA from Barmer, Rajasthan, Harish Chaudhary spoke to Republic TV about the incident and said, “This kind of action cannot be tolerated by anyone in this society. This is very condemnable and the govt will take strict actions against the act. The police in Nagaur has registered a case and they are probing the incident. Five people have been nabbed and the culprits will be punished as soon as the police find out about all the details.”

