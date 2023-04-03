Rajasthan: 'unaccounted Cash' Seized From Car In Chittorgarh; Driver Held

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
Police have seized Rs 21.48 lakh in unaccounted cash from a car in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, officials said on Sunday.
The car driver was arrested as he failed to give a satisfactory answer about the source of the money, they said, adding that the cash was seized.
The car was stopped during a routine checking in Shambhupura area. A man and a woman were travelling in the vehicle, they said.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)