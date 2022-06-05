Rajasthan: VHP, Bajrang Dal Stage Protest Against 'religious Conversions' In Jodhpur

Clashes erupted in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, on Sunday, June 5, during a protest being staged against alleged forced conversions by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The Hindu group workers took out a rally from Balaji with the intention of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in front of a church in Jodhpur.

However, police officials stopped the VHP and Bajrang Dal workers midway. During this, there was a scuffle between police and the protestors, who then, sat on a dharna in the middle of the road. Former Jodhpur mayor Ghanshyam Ojha also participated in this rally. The protesters blocked the canal crossroads and recited the Hanuman Chalisa there.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, heavy police presence has been ensured in the area.

One of the protestors from Vishwa Hindu Parishad spoke to the media and said, “VHP and Bajrang Dal workers have decided to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of a Church in Jodhpur.” He further issued a warning to the Christian community of Jodhpur by stating, “If Christians do not abide by the law and if they do not stop the religious conversions in Jodhpur, we will teach them a lesson.”

Another VHP leader said, “Christians are trying to manipulate every other person to convert their religion in the region. They have been telling stories of how their religion is supreme. If they do not stop this practice soon, we will take stringent measures.”

Religion conversion attempt in Jodhpur

On May 20, a case of an alleged religious conversion attempt came to light in the number two sector of Kudi Housing Board of Jodhpur. A church located on Pal Road was caught allegedly converting some people on behalf of Christian missionaries. On getting the information, the residents protested against the Christain community and called the police on the spot.

Following this, local people lodged a report at Kudi Bhagtasini police station for hurting religious sentiments and forced conversions.