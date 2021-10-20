Rajasthan: Woman Hacked To Death; Police Say Legs Chopped Off To Steal Silver Anklets

In a gory incident, a 55-year-old woman was hacked to death in the rural area of Jamwaramgarh in Jaipur on Tuesday, 19 October with her throat slit and feet severed. While the police are reportedly suspecting it to be a case of theft, the assailants of the elderly woman still remain unidentified. Police have said that the killers chopped the woman’s feet just to take her silver anklets, leaving the body in the forested area of Khatepura village under the police station. The body was found by the villagers on Tuesday afternoon.

As per PTI, Circle Officer Lakhan Meena has said that the woman was identified as Geeta Devi of Khatepura village who was attacked by miscreants when she went into the forest to graze cattle. He has said that apart from her throat being slit and severed leg, the 55-year-old suffered deep wounds on her head and neck which were caused by a sharp-edged weapon. Meena has reportedly informed that the woman’s severed legs were lying near the body with the silver anklets taken by the killers.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP expressed anger

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena expressed anger over the incident and lashed out at the state government. The BJP MP said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi should address the crimes in Rajasthan as well. Sharing the graphic image of the scene where the 55-year-old woman’s body was discovered, he said, “Priyanka Gandhi, who is giving the slogan, Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon, should look at this incident which happened in Jamwaramgarh in Jaipur today.”

“Is she finding women unsafe only in Uttar Pradesh...The shameful fact is that Rajasthan tops the country in crimes against women. The chief of our state, Mr. Ashok Gehlot is busy only in your glory by ignoring women's safety,” he added.

