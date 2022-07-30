Last Updated:

Rajasthan: Woman Tied To Tree, Beaten By Husband After Being Seen With His Friend; 5 Held

A man in Rajasthan tied his wife to a tree and was seen hitting her fiercely after she was seen with one of his friends in the Banswara area, 5 detained.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Republic World


In a disheartening incident from Rajasthan, a man tied his wife to a tree after seeing her with his own friend. According to sources, the woman was tied to a tree and beaten by her husband after she was found with her husband’s friend in the Banswara area of Rajasthan. 

After receiving information, Khamera police officials in Banswara detained five people from the area.

The incident took place on July 29 in the Khamera police station area of Banswara district in Rajasthan. After seeing his wife with his friend, the man was shocked and was seen beating his wife fiercely with sticks. According to the police, the husband kept his wife tied to a tree for about seven hours. 

Image: Republic World

READ | Rajasthan: Army assists Jodhpur administration to rescue people from waterlogged houses
READ | Rajasthan: MiG-21 aircraft of Indian Air Force crashes near Barmer, both pilots killed
READ | NGT clears path for Rajasthan govt's mining projects in Chhattisgarh; dismisses plea
READ | Nearly 1,200 cattle perish to lumpy disease in Rajasthan; govt swings into action
First Published:
COMMENT