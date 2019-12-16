The Debate
Rajasthan's Nagaur District Receives Heavy Hailstorm, Crops Damaged

General News

As climate change has started to show its effect with the increase in global warming worldwide, the Nagaur district in Rajasthan received hailstorm on Thursday.

Rajasthan

As climate change has started to show its effect with the increase in global warming worldwide, the Nagaur district in Rajasthan received heavy hailstorm a few days ago. The torrid district in Rajasthan woke up to the snow and hail covered streets on Thursday morning last week. As per media reports, the villages of Chhapri, Maulasar, Keechak in Nagaur saw the heaviest hailstorm, resulting in heavy crop losses.  

Apart from this, places like Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh and Dewas in Madhya Pradesh also received heavy hailstorms on Thursday and Friday last week.  

Read: Shimla covered under fresh snow

Read: Rajasthan: Heavy rain and hail storm observed in Nagaur

Hailstorm in Nagaur 

Apart from the damage to the crops in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan, significant damage was caused to the public and private property. The animals and birds also sustained injuries in the parts that witnessed the hailstorm. Reportedly, this was the first time that a hailstorm of this magnitude was observed in the region. 

Read: IMD issues winter forecast; central & peninsular states predicted to be warmer than usual

Winter forecast 

Following the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) prediction, winters have finally swung into action in the northernmost parts of the country this year. As per the forecast issued by the IMD, winters in the country are likely to be more dominant in the northern regions barring the southern states. This comes as the IMD has released the ‘Seasonal Temperature Outlook’ data for the month of December to February.  

IMD in a press release highlighted that “the upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northernmost parts of India, thus indicating a warmer winter season over the country.”  

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Yeti or Polar Bear? Netizens go gaga over frost-covered furball in snowy Himachal

