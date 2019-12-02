Rajathan Woman Will Ride Scooter To TN Alone To Spread Awareness About Women Empowerment

A Rajasthani woman will be taking a solo ride on her scooter to Kanyakumari to raise the issue of women's safety after the brutal case that took place in Hyderabad with a 27-year-old doctor. The woman from Rajasthan, Neetu Chopra, via her ride to Kanyakumari, wants to send out the message that crimes like the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian should not force women indoors. Neetu Chopra will be meeting the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot before starting her journey to the south.

Neetu Chopra on ending dependency

"There has been enough of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhoa'. We need to make girls independent and capable of hitting back instead of calling the helpline," said Neetu Chopra, a resident of Udaipur.

She is all set to embark on her journey to Kanyakumari from Balotra in Rajasthan on Thursday, December 5. Neetu Chopra also met the Union Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur on Sunday, where she informed him about her mission. This will be a 3,200-km scooter ride from Rajasthan to Tamil Nadu.

Read: Hyderabad Horror raised in Parliament after relentless campaign; Here's what MPs said

Neetu Chopra on Hyderabad horror

As reported by PTI, Neetu Chopra called the accused in the Hyderabad's horrific case as “terrorists”. She said she considers herself as a soldier and was not scared to undertake a solo ride. Neetu Chopra, who has also been an NCC cadet said that "This is to motivate the girls to be independent and come out without fearing such incidents”. Additionally, she also admitted that her family, friends, and well-wishers were scared of her decision to go on a solo ride, however, she said: "I am determined and would not stop until the entire ride is completed”.

Read: Telangana CM breaks silence over the rape & murder of Hyderabad doctor; releases statement

Hyderabad Horror

The charred remains of an assistant veterinary doctor, working for a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert at the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway. The police informed that the accused abducted her after seeing her park her scooter near their truck. One of them removed the air in her vehicle and offered to help her repair it. She agreed to the offer and went with one of the accused on a bike. After committing the act, they burnt her remains with kerosene, the cops revealed. The police have nabbed the four accused. On Saturday, November 30, they were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read: Hyderabad Horror: Accused to be produced in court at 1 PM, Bar association refuses aid

Read: After Hyderabad horror, another burnt body found in proximate location; investigation on