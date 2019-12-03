Rajeev Dhavan Reveals Series Of Events That Led To Him Being Sacked From Ayodhya Review

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Tuesday, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan confirmed that he was sacked from the Ayodhya review case. Dhavan described the series of events that led to him being sacked. Dhavan also rubbished the notion that he was unwell and that there was any technical problem involved, even as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) expressed their desire to retain him.

'I was sacked'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Legal Editor Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj, Dhavan said, "To say I was possibly sacked is wholly and completely untrue. I was sacked. For the last 10 days, I have been working on a review with Mr. Maqbool and his team. We had three meetings- in fact, the structure of what has been filed was in fact prepared by me and shared with the other Muslim parties. I left all of Sunday free to tweak the particular draft. I typed it myself over a period of 8 hours. I went to my dentist for a routine check-up."

READ | Nirmohi Akhara Calls Sacking Of Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan An 'internal Matter'

"At 10.14, Mr. Maqbool called my clerk and said- give the phone to Mr. Dhavan. I told him what’s the matter. He said that I don’t want you to be associated with this case and review. I said- could we call it a sacking? He said yes. But I have no say in this matter. He said that I can’t do anything. I came back. I sent a letter to him saying that you have sacked me and we have had meetings together. And as a professional, I have no choice but to accept this without demur. The case and the cause is bigger than all of us. So when Mr. Maqbool says that it was because of some technical problem, in fact, there was no technical problem," he added.

READ | Rajeev Dhawan Says 'Clients Claims Of My Ill-health Untrue'; AIMPLB Condemns Sacking

'Case filed by Ejaz Maqbool'

Further talking about the case being filed, Dhavan said, "The case could have been filed on Saturday and I worked towards the case being filed on the very date Mr. Maqbool filed it. His juniors came to me, they saw my alternative draft, we worked on it only for the record as the case had already been filed. Unfortunately, if Mr. Maqbool says that he didn’t sack me, why didn’t he reply to my letter? And it is not just the untruth, but absolute total lies."

Lastly, clarifying the lie about his health issues, Dhavan said, "The other lie, in this case, is that I was not well. How could I not be well if I worked 10 days on this brief? I had scheduled a meeting. I worked on it- all day Sunday for the final draft. Why was I not well? I could argue the Karnataka case after Babri, several other cases including cases on reservation. Why was I not well? I am perfectly well. I have always been perfectly well. There are some problems with teeth pain, but then who doesn’t have it?”

READ | Muslim Bodies' Advocate Rajeev Dhavan Sacked From Ayodhya Case; Calls It 'malicious'

READ | I Was Sacked: Rajeev Dhavan Denies Illness Behind Ayodhya Exit, Reveals Muslim Groups Rift