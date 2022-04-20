Rajeev Verma posted as new Chief Secy of Puducherry

Puducherry Apr 20 (PTI) The Union Home Ministry has posted Rajeev Verma as the new Chief Secretary of Puducherry.

The shuffling effected by the Union Home Ministry bears significance particularly as it comes ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to the Union Territory on April 24.

According to the orders issued by the Centre on Tuesday, present Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, an IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and other Union Territories) cadre and belonging to 1992 batch has been shifted to New Delhi.

The order stated that Rajeev Verma also of the AGMUT cadre and belonging to 1992 batch from Arunachal Pradesh has been posted as the Chief Secretary of Puducherry.

Ashwani Kumar has been the Chief Secretary of Puducherry since November 2017. PTI COR KH ROH ROH

