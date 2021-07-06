Rajendra Arlekar, Ex-Goa Assembly Speaker, Becomes First Goan To Be Appointed As Governor

For the first time ever, a Goan was appointed as a governor of a state on Tuesday, July 6. Rajendra Arlekar, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker was appointed as the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh on July 5 by the Centre. His appointment comes after a major re-shuffle of eight posts.

Expressing his happiness while stating that he is the first Goan to become the Governor of a state, Arlekar said to ANI, "Nobody from Goa has become a Governor so far. I am happy that I am the first one. Destiny gave me this responsibility. What more can I say?"

When asked about the reason behind his appointment, he said that leaders and leadership are important in the BJP. He confessed that it is because his Party believes in its leaders, and added that the President, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Party had faith in him and wanted him to lead the state from the topmost tier, with due responsibility.

He also shared that, top notches of the Party expressed their happiness on his appointment and personally congratulated him for the big role. He states that he received a call from PM Modi, followed by calls from President Ram Nath Kovind and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

"Yesterday morning, the Prime Minister spoke to me and said that they are thinking of appointing me as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, to which, I replied that whatever he (PM) does is right for the people. I am happy and proud to say that even the President of India today spoke to me and said that we are going to give you the responsibility of Himachal Pradesh. He had called at around 10 to 10: 30 am today morning. Usually, this does not happen. Due to the trust and love of the President and the Prime Minister, all this is happening," Arlekar further said.

Commenting on the current political situation in Himachal Pradesh, he said, "Currently, I am unaware of the situation in Himachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister of the state had called me. He invited me to reach Himachal Pradesh as soon as possible. Only after reaching, I will come to know the situation there. What I feel is that the legislators, state government, party leaders are capable enough to handle the issues there," said Arlekar. He is likely to take oath for the constitutional post, in a day or two.

"Most likely, I will go there in a day two and then take the oath of office," told ANI.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant congratulated the senior BJP leader from the state. Taking to Twitter, Sawant wrote, “Hearty congratulations to our senior leader, ex-speaker of Goa assembly & ex-minister of Goa government, Rajendra Arlekar ji on being appointed the governor of Himachal Pradesh. It’s a proud moment for all Goans as Arlekar ji is the first Goan to be appointed to this position.”

Hearty congratulations to our senior leader, Ex Speaker of Goa Assembly & Ex Minister of Goa Govt Shri Rajendra Arlekar ji on being appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. It's a proud moment for all Goans as Arlekar ji is the first Goan to be appointed to this position. pic.twitter.com/n0WSg6IzvG — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 6, 2021



Rajendra Arlekar's Political Career

Arlekar kicked off his career as a BJP party worker and has been a two-time member of the Goa Legislative Assembly, later he was appointed as the speaker of the Goa legislative Assembly. He has also served as BJP's state unit chief, i.e, as President of the BJP's Goa unit. Goa CM Pramod Sawant has also worked under him.

The newly appointed governor was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) before he joined the BJP and he was one of the top contenders for the Goa chief minister’s post after late Manohar Parrikar moved to Delhi as Union defence minister.

Earlier, In the 2017 assembly polls, Arlekar was defeated by former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's Manohar Ajgaonkar, who is now in the BJP and is currently deputy chief minister of Goa.

(With ANI Inputs)

