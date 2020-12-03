Rajendra Prasad's 135th Birth Anniversary: All About India's Longest-serving President

Dr Rajendra Prasad, born on December 3, 1884, was the first President of India who significantly contributed to the national freedom struggle. Today marks the 135th birth anniversary of the longest-serving head of state for 12 years. He was a freedom fighter, lawyer, journalist and a politician who even a comrade of the Father of the Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi also known as Mahatma Gandhi, during the non-cooperation movement for independence. Dr Rajendra Prasad served as the president of the Indian National Congress in 1934, 1939 and 1947.

Prasad was raised in a landowning family and graduated from the Calcutta Law College. After practising law at the Calcutta High Court, he was transferred to the Patna High Court in 1916 when he also founded the Bihar Law Weekly. In 1917, Prasad was appointed by Gandhi to assist in a campaign regarding improving the condition for peasants that were being exploited by the British indigo planters in Bihar.

Eventually, the Prasad gave up his law practice in 1920 and joined the fight for India’s freedom starting with the non-cooperation movement. He also became an active journalist in the nationalist interest and not only founded and edited the Hindi weekly ‘Desh’ but also wrote ‘Searchlight’ in English. He also started his life-long campaign of making Hindi the national language of India and was imprisoned by the British. Prasad served at least three years in jail for his noncooperation activities from August 1942 to June 1945 with the Congress Party’s Working Committee.

In the interim government of 1946 before the full independence, Prasad was initially sworn as the minister for food and agriculture in September of that year. After that, from 1946 to 1949, he even presided over the Indian Constituent Assembly and contributed to shaping the nation’s constitution. Eventually, in 1950, he was unanimously elected as the first president of India. After the first general election in 1952, he was chosen with a clear majority of the new electoral college and was elected to a third term in 1957.

Dr Rajendra Prasad retired from public life in 1962 because of his health. It was also the same year when he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna which is India’s highest civilian award. Apart from his autobiography ‘Atmakatha’ which was published in 1946, Prasad also wrote ‘India Divided’ (1946). He is also the author of ‘Mahatma Gandhi and Bihar’, ‘Some Reminiscences’ (1949) among several other books. After his death on February 28, 1963, the memorial ‘Rajendra Smrity Sangrahalaya’ in Patna was dedicated to him.

