After the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Sunday expelled Rakesh Tikait, Rajesh Singh Chauhan, who has been appointed as the new BKU (Apolitical) chief, has asserted that BKU must remain an apolitical group and slammed both Rajesh and Naresh Tikait for indulging in politics.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Rajesh Singh Chauhan said, "It is my humble request to both Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait to keep this apolitical. Our Andolan (farmers' protest) went on for 13 months, and the movement was completely apolitical, but after the protests got over, they (Rakesh & Naresh Tikait) had started indulging in politics." "I had told them that these were not the values of our Mahatma Tikait (Mahendra Singh Tikait). He had taught us that BKU should always be apolitical and we will not support any politician or any political party. During the protests, our only priority was the withdrawal of farm laws and not the state elections," he added.

On Sunday, BKU expelled their firebrand face Rakesh Tikait and his brother Naresh Tikait after they were accused by farmer leaders of 'playing politics', and 'working in the interests of a political party'. With the ouster of the Tikaits, the organisation, which was responsible for spearheading and leading the farmer's protest against the now-withdrawn Farm Laws for nearly a year, has been divided into two factions. Farmer leader Rajesh Singh Chauhan has replaced Naresh Tikait as the new BKU (Apolitical) chief.

'Tikait was turning BKU into a political zone'

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Chauhan remarked that a lot of hard work had been put into creating the unified Bhartiya Kisan Union, which was built to safeguard the interests of the farmers. However, the organisation under the Tikaits was turning into a 'political zone'. Asserting that the farmers' body would not work for any 'political party', the leader announced the formation of a new faction 'Bhartiya Kisan Union (Apolitical)'.

"Today our organisation held a meeting. Our new organisation's name will be Bharatiya Kisan Union (Apolitical). We have no comment on Rakesh Tikait, or Naresh Tikait, they can keep doing what they want to do. But the BKU was turned into a political zone. It was inspired by politics," said the BKU (A) chief.