Rajghat Continues To Hold Floodwater Due To Its Bowl-like Structure: Atishi

Delhi minister Atishi on Wednesday said the Rajghat and the complex around it continues to hold floodwaters due to its bowl-like structure as she informed that both state and central agencies are engaged in pumping out the water. She was speaking after inspecting the ongoing water drainage work at Rajghat and other areas.

"Rajghat and the entire complex around it is a national symbol. Due to its bowl-like shape, the 250-acre complex continues to hold water even after the floods. Took stock of waterlogging there today. All the agencies of the central government, Delhi government and the MCD are engaged in pumping out water on a war footing with the help of a large number of pumps," Atishi said in a tweet in Hindi.

राजघाट और उसके आसपास का पूरा परिसर एक राष्ट्रीय प्रतीक है। 250 एकड़ के इस परिसर में इसके कटोरानुमा आकार के कारण, बाढ़ के बाद भी पानी रुका हुआ है। आज यहाँ जलजमाव का जायज़ा लिया।



Several areas, including Rajghat-Shantivan, ITO and Ring Road, have been affected by waterlogging owing to the flood-like situation in the city.

A government statement said Atishi, during her visit, found that the waterlogging near ITO flyover has almost been resolved, and the road opened for traffic.

The work to remove the mud caused by the floods is also progressing rapidly, it said, adding that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Public Works Department (PWD) are cleaning the roads through pressure pipes to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the commuters. During the inspection, the PWD minister said, “There is a problem of waterlogging in Rajghat and other nearby monuments after the floods.

The 250-acre premises of Rajghat has been severely impacted, and immediate efforts are being made to drain out the stagnant water on priority. Rajghat is a place of national importance and attracts visitors from all over the world. Therefore, all agencies are working together to drain out the water as soon as possible.” She also inspected the road stretch between Rajghat and Shantivan, and observed that the traffic is moving smoothly, but some parts of the road still have stagnant water. She directed officials to deploy additional pumps and expedite the work of water drainage and road cleaning process for the entire stretch.

"Inspected waterlogging in both parts of the road from Rajghat to Shantivan. This road is important for traffic in central Delhi. Instructed officers to complete the drainage work by deploying more pumps here. It is expected that by tomorrow, all the lanes of this road will be opened for traffic," she said in another tweet.