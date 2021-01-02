Rajinikanth Meets Spiritual Guru Namo Narayanaswamy Days After Announcing Political Exit

Days after superstar Rajinikanth made his shocking political exit following his ill health, spiritual guru Namo Narayanaswamy met the Kollywood actor at his Poes Garden home on Saturday. These are the first visuals of Rajinikanth after he was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion. This is also Rajinikanth's first social visit since he took ill.

Rajinikanth's dramatic political exit

The Kollywood megastar was scheduled to announce the launch of his party on December 31 and his party in January 2021 subsequently; however, he withdrew from the political race months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

“I regret to inform that I cannot enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision. I will do whatever I can for the public. But I apologise, I cannot start a party. I have always spoken the truth, and I am speaking the truth now as well,” he said in an open letter in Tamil to the public.

According to the Tamil megastar, he did not want to make the people feel like a scapegoat, but his recent health conditions came as a 'warning' from God to not go ahead with his plans to take the political plunge for the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

"I know that I might upset a lot of my fans, party members and well-wishers with this decision but I don’t want to ruin the lives of thousands and lakhs by picking up something I cannot fulfil. Despite the vaccine promise, it is still not the right time to be out in public and put many lives in danger. My immunity is also low," the 70-year-old said.

