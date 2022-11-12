Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict Nalini Walks Out Of Vellore Jail On SC's Order | Watch

A day after the Supreme Court announced the premature release of six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, all the accused will be released soon. Republic TV accessed the exclusive visuals of one of the accused Nalini Sriharan, who walked out of the Vellore jail on Saturday afternoon to complete the procedures. She was surrounded by heavy police force as she walked out and boarded the police van.

Notably, Nalini was serving a life sentence in connection with the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. The former Prime Minister was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.

SC orders release of 6 convicts in Rajiv assassination case

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the premature release of six convicts serving life sentences in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Besides Nalini, the others jailed for the 1991 assassination of Rajiv Gandhi were Sriharan, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas, and RP Ravichandran. The Supreme Court cited the "satisfactory behaviour" of the convicts and further added they had acquired degrees, written books, and also engaged in social service.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagatathna said the judgement of the apex court in the case of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts, is equally acceptable in their matter.

"In so far as the applicants before us are concerned, their death sentences were commuted to life on account of delay...We direct that all the appellants are deemed to have served their sentence...The applicants are thus directed to be released unless required in any other case," the bench said.

Ravichandran and Nalini had moved Supreme Court seeking premature release. They had challenged a June 17 order of the Madras High Court which rejected their petitions for premature release and cited the top court directive ordering the release of co-convict Perarivalan.

After the apex court directed the premature release of six convicts, Nalini's mother Padmavathi said that she is "very happy" with the verdict. She also thanked the Supreme Court judge who gave this order.