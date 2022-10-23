Rajiv Malhotra Explains Effect Of 'international Revolution', Says 'India A Victim' Of It

On Republic Media Network’s ‘Nation Wants to Know', Rajiv Malhotra, author of 'Snakes in the Ganga: Breaking India 2.0', spoke to Arnab Goswami on Saturday, October 22. Speaking about growing our own institutions in our nation, Rajiv Malhotra said, “India started Ashoka University where elite-co pay Rs 10-15 lakhs a year. These are the kinds of elite, who get important jobs in the industry, and in the government. Now they claimed to be Harvard of India, so they mirrored everything from Harvard."

“If you look at what they teach, who the professors are, where they come from, who inspires them. It is Harvard’s footprint in India. In Niti Aayog, major consultants are American companies. People in Deloitte, McKinsey & Company are all trained in wokeism in very liberal leftist ideas of social thoughts, social structures, and biased prejudice oppression," Rajiv Malhotra said.

Speaking about India being affected by the international revolution, Rajiv Malhotra said, "The whole International revolution going on is a very serious thing to look at and you cannot say India is not a victim of it. Because if India would not be a victim of it, EAM S Jaishankar would not be going around with a fire extinguisher. Why does the US state department come up with all these statements that India lacks religious freedom, India doesn’t have enough social justice."

Rajiv Malhotra sheds light on ESG

“Equating caste and racism is becoming almost a de facto standard in many places in public life, and the effect of this is that wokeism is being projected onto India as Make in India force. People in Niti Aayog are using these Harvard-trained consultants and other American consultants for forming policies," Rajiv Malhotra said.

Rajiv Malhotra further said that the American government and MNCs often use American consulting companies.

"American consulting companies are all trained which is bringing in wokeism in the name of an ESG. ESG is the corporate buzzword in Mumbai.

E- Environment

S- Social Justice

G- Governance"

Rajiv Malhotra further asserted that once silicon valley institutionalises these things, it is going to have a mirror effect on their subsidiaries in India and other outsourcing companies in India that the American use. "And then from silicon valley, it is going to automobile and pharmaceutical companies. The Indian industry is going to go through a big shift with wokeism in HR policy," he added.