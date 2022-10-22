Rajiv Malhotra Explains How EAM Jaishankar Is 'putting Out Fire' Of Wokeism Every Week

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know on Saturday, October 22, author of ‘Snakes in the Ganga - Breaking India 2.0’ Rajiv Malhotra elaborated on the anti-India voices and misrepresentation of India by the far-left leaning think tanks in the United States, and how External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been making efforts to end such misinformation about India.

When asked as to what are the far-reaching consequences when anti-India voices rise in universities and abroad, Malhotra responded, "India started Ashoka University for the elite. They pay 10-15 lakhs a year and then they get jobs throughout the industry, same as other similar universities. They claim to be the Harvard of India, so they mirrored everything from Harvard University. If you look at what they teach, who the professors are, where they come from, who inspires them, it is Harvard's footprint in India, so, it is important. If you look at Niti Aayog, some of the consultants, these are all American companies, like Delloite, McKinsey and so on, and they are trained in wokeism, in a very leftist idea of socialism."

'Jaishankar putting out such fire almost every week'

He added, "You see, this whole international revolution going on is a very serious thing you have to look at. You cannot say that India is not a victim of it, because if India were not a victim of it, Jaishankar would not go around with a fire extinguisher putting out fire. Why does US State department come up with all these things like India lacks religious freedom and that India does not have enough social justice."

"Who is he to talk about all this, well, he gets it from certain places. He gets it from certain think tanks of the United States. Jaishankar is putting out these fires almost one every week, but he has not figured out where is it coming from. Which is what we are telling him," author Malhotra said.

Malhotra further added, "There are certain think tanks and certain people who create this kind of narrative, and then it spreads in media, it policy making, it spreads in the attitude towards India, so, if India were to be immune from all this, then you would not have Washington Post placing ads when there is a demonstration of riot going on in India, but they are."