Rajiv Malhotra Tells Arnab How He Started Using 'Hinduphobia' Term; Opines Govt Should Act

Rajiv Malhotra, the author of Snakes in the Ganga: Breaking India 2.0, in conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami opened up about how he he started using the term Hinduphobia. He also asserted that the government needs to step up to protect the civilisation.

In a one-on-one with Arnab Goswami, the author said that he started using the term Hinduphobia 20 years ago and how the anti-Hindu sentiment has "blatantly" spread in Canada, the UK and all over the world.

Hinduphobia or anti-Hindi sentiment is a negative perception, emotion or action against the practitioners of Hinduism. In January 2022, India requested that the United Nations recognise Hinduphobia.

The emergence of Hinduphobia term

"The reason I started the term 20 years ago is because I met Akbar Ahmed, a retired Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, who became a visiting professor at Princeton University. I live there so we became friends. He was organising some programs on Islamophobia and he educated me on what is Islamophobia and what's the whole movement to hold people responsible and push back if they are Islamaphobic. Then, I said we are facing the same thing and we don't have a term for it so I started using the term Hinduphobia. When I searched the internet there were zero hits on Hinduphobia. Maybe somebody used the term in 1800 but it was not in use," Rajiv Malhotra said.

The author said that he started popularising Hinduphobia and went to the American Academic of religion to present a paper on it.

"Since we were donating lots of money to places like Harvard, the University of California and Princeton and so on for funding India studies, I wanted to talk about Hinduphobia as a donor. I started Hinduphobia in a very serious way. The Indians told me that this is sensationalism, we have no such problem, we are doing very well, and we are the oldest civilisation and greatest democracy. They just couldn't understand that this is a serious issue that ought to be nipped in the bud."

Malhotra stated that Hinduphobia has gotten worse with incidents being reported in Canada, the UK and other parts of the world. "These are blatant Hinduphobia."

'India needs to step up its responsibility to protect civilisation'

He opined that the government should provide some guidance, support or legal resources to fight Hinduphobia. Moreover, he voiced that the government should step up its responsibility to protect the civilisation.

"You know there is Indian Council on Cultural Relations and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe is the head of that. He is a nice guy and I know him but he hasn't done a darn thing to help Indians when there is a civilisation attack on our culture. It is a few individuals who are standing up to it and facing it and fighting for civilization for no personal motive but they want as a matter of principle to support our civilization. The government is not stepping in to help. The government will privately say that you are doing a good job. If something similar happens to Judaism, Israel would step in. If it happened to Islam, all Muslim countries would step in and file a protest," Malhotra.

"India needs to step up its responsibility to protect civilisation. It's not just good enough to have yoga day and all. That's very nice but when we are attacked we ought to have a very aggressive defence," the author of Snakes in the Ganga added,