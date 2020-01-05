After Kota And Jodhpur, 110 Infants Die In Rajkot, Gujarat

At a time when the death toll at Kota's JK Lon Hospital continues to rise, disturbing figures of similar deaths have emerged from Rajkot in Gujarat. According to sources, at least 110 infants have lost their lives in Rajkot Civil Hospital due to being born under-weight. Officials claim that the ratio of death is very low as there are at least 3000 deliveries in a month and have denied any system failure or technical failure in the incident.

Gujarat CM evades questions

Sources said that a similar incident has also happened in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital as well. The reason for child deaths in Gujarat Hospitals is due to lack of facilities, special care units, and the uncooperative attitude of the hospital staff. Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was seen evading questions on the incident. According to reports, nearly 1,235 infants died in Rajkot in the year 2019.

146 infants die in Jodhpur hospital

On Sunday, reports also emerged from Jodhpur's Dr Sampurnanand Medical College where 146 infants have died in the past month. However, the hospital administration said that the death toll is low as compared to the number of children admitted in the hospital in December and added that the hospital gets very serious cases referred from other hospitals in the region which has led to the high number of deaths.

Politics over Kota infant deaths

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday slammed the Congress over Rajasthan government's insensitivity for the rising number of infant deaths in the state. Rao has asked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for an apology over the state governments insensitive behaviour towards the issue. Further, he said that Ashok Gehlot should resign as Chief Minister and the government in the state must take the responsibility of the deaths of infants.

Dy CM Sachin Pilot says 'We must take responsibility'

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, while visiting the JK Lon Hospital in Kota where 110 infants have died stated that one must take responsibility for the tragedy. Contradicting CM Ashok Gehlot who has made several insensitive comments like - 'Infant deaths common', Pilot said that the government's approach should have been more compassionate.

Moreover, differing from Health minister Raghu Das's stance that the previous government had created lapses, he said that he pointed out that the Congress government had been in power for the past 13 months and hence should not shift blame.

