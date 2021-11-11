Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the Indian armed forces 'need to be prepard to respond at a short notice for any contingency'. Singh was addressing the second bi-annual Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference at the air headquarters. Singh's statement comes at a time when the situation in the border areas is volatile. In addition, the Defence Minister also asserted that the role of the IAF is crucial.

Moreover, he also remarked that the IAF needs to harness its capabilities and opportunities offered by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Handling, and Machine Learning. The Defence Minister also hailed the 'Make in India' initiative of the Union government and said that efforts in the field of indigenisation are also showing results.

Singh further added that the LCA Mk 1A and C-295 will open new opportunities in the indigenous aerospace sector. During his address, the Defence Minister also stated that enhancing jointness is essential and the structure should be evolved after closely examining various options, and inputs from all stake holders would be taken into consideration. Singh also directed the commanders to brainstorm to evolve viable solutions towards the conference theme of 'Ensuring Certainty amidst Uncertainities'.

IAF's top brass to hold meeting on security situation along Pakistan, China borders

Meanwhile, top officials of the Indian Air Force have begun reviewing the security situation along the Line of Actual Control, as military standoff and tensions with China loom. According to sources, the IAF's top brass will conduct meetings from November 10 for a duration of three days to discuss the situation along the borders with China and Pakistan during the commanders' conference. The conference is being chaired by Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari who took office on October 1. The meeting of the top commanders is taking place immediately after the Indian Army and Air Force carried out a joint-major airborne exercise. The high-profile exercise and drills were carried out by the special forces and airborne troops in the high-altitude areas in Ladakh.