Rajnath Singh Addresses IPRD 2021, Weighs In On Rising Indo-Pacific Threats

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, 27 October, addressed a three-day Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD), the apex international annual conference of the Indian Navy. This year’s IPRD will focus on eight specific sub-themes under the broad theme of “Evolution in Maritime Strategy during the 21st Century: Imperatives, Challenges, and, Way Ahead". While speaking at the virtual event, Singh delivered the keynote for the inaugural session and noted that oceans and seas play a “vital communication link” in the 21st century.

Singh said, “Seas are vital communication like to facilitate the transport of goods, exchange of ideas, categorising Indo-Asians and contributing to bringing the world closer.”

Addressing the Inaugural session of Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2021. Watch https://t.co/8Q2bK1NfGZ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 27, 2021

The Defence Minister went on to state that from the Indian perspective, the archaeological exploration has revealed ancient maritime connections with other civilisations, like Mesopotamia, modern-day Iran, modern-day Bahrain and modern-day Oman. He said that the maritime linkages and evolving exchange of goods, culture and goodwill continue to play a “foundational” role in the present. Singh also added that the maritime linkages also played a “vital role” in spreading Buddhism across the region.

Singh said that Indo-Pacific states are interconnected and all are maritime neighbours whose relations are rooted in civilisational context developed through the seas. He reiterated PM Narendra Modi’s description of the Indo-Pacific, who described it as a “natural reason” where destinies of entities are interlinked. Singh said that the Indo-Pacific finds its roots in people-to-people connection and facilitates by civil maritime heritage.

Rajnath Singh calls for 'cooperative response'

The Defence Minister went on to say that the Indo-Pacific is characterised by diversity and marked by a multiplicity of cultures, ethnicities, economic models and governance systems and varied aspirations. He also stated a set of challenges that the bloc is facing and said that they have been intensified. The rise of serious threats like terrorism and climate change has thrown new challenges for Indo-Pacific, Singh said, adding that it requires “cooperative response” from the member of the regional pact.

Further, Singh concluded his address by saying that India is fully determined to protect the legitimate rise and interest of our country in relation to our territorial and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). He said that the nation will work according to the rule-based maritime system as mandated under the 1982 UN clause. Singh also said that the Indo-Pacific pact is “crucial” and would result in practical outcomes that serve as “Amrit” or “Elixr” of life.

(Image: ANI)