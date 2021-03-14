Rajnath Singh Addresses Rally In Assam, Assures A 'stop On Entry Of Illegal Migrants'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is leading Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign in poll-bound Assam, while addressing a rally in Biswanath on Sunday, 14 March, assured the people that entry of 'illegal Bangladeshis' into India will be stopped for once and for all if the party is voted to power.

"The borders of West Bengal and Assam is shared with Bangladesh. If with your blessings we come to power, we will block major border areas to stop the entry of Bangladeshis in India," he said while pointing out the party already governs Tripura. It is pertinent to mention here that last year, Assam witnessed massive protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR, as Assamese people fear a massive inrush of migrants that will threaten their indigenous culture - violating the Assam Accord.

"All districts open defecation free"

The Union Minister also took the opportunity to congratulate the government for setting up toilets all across the state. "I want to congratulate the state government for building toilets in the houses, across the state," he said while pointing out that 'all the districts in the state are now open defecation free'.

Later in the day, Singh will hold a rally in Gohpur, a historical place majorly famous for the Quit India Movement, for Utpal Bora who is contesting against Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora.

Besides Singh, the BJP's star campaigners for Assam also include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other Union Ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, NS Tomar.

Meanwhile, Congress has also come up with its list of star campaigners. The list contains names including Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Salman Khurshid, and Sushmita Dev.

Assam polls

Assembly elections Assam is set to take place in three phases, from March 27 to April 6. Results will be declared on May 2. The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. Meanwhile, the opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) joining hands.

