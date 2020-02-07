Union Budget
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Addresses India-Africa Ministers' Conclave

General News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India hopes to deepen cooperation with Africa, especially in combating terrorism, and for strengthening maritime security.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India hopes to deepen cooperation with African nations, especially in combating terrorism, extremism, and for strengthening maritime security.

Addressing first India-Africa Defence Ministers’ Conclave held as part of the DefExpo- 2020 in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh said that India was interested in taking its defence engagements with African countries to the next level.

He recalled how this year’s African Union theme was in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision for the India Pacific region.

