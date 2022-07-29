Rajnath Singh Announces Revision Of Financial Aid For Orphaned Children Of Ex-Servicemen

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday, announced the revision of financial assistance to the orphaned children of Ex-Servicemen (ESM) from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 per month under the Orphan Grant Scheme of the Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund. The revision of financial assistance is going to benefit many ESM families.

Orphan Grant Scheme

The scheme was launched in 2007 to provide financial assistance to the orphaned children of ESM with an amount of Rs 500 per month for girls; however, it was later revised in 2011 to Rs 1,000 per month irrespective of child's gender. The scheme was started to financially support the orphaned child of ESM, whose parents have died in an accident or due to natural causes.

The scheme was started to provide a small measure of relief from total penury to an orphaned child of an ESM and to support such orphans and ensure their education-cum-settlement.