US Defence Secy Dials Rajnath Singh; Condoles Death Of Gen Bipin Rawat, Others In Crash

United States' Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin called Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday to condole the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel killed in the IAF chopper crash.

Onboard the Mi5-V17 chopper flying in from the Sulur Air Force Base to Wellington that crashed on Wednesday, CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces lost their lives in the tragic accident. Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor, is being treated for severe burns and is on life support.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rajnath Singh 'deeply appreciated' the telephone call from Lloyd Austin. Giving details of the call, Rajnath Singh wrote, "Secretary Austin warmly recalled his meeting with Gen Rawat during latter’s recent visit to the USA.

Deeply appreciate the telephone call from @SecDef, Mr. Lloyd Austin, who expressed his condolences on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.



Seceratry Austin warmly recalled his meeting with Gen Rawat during latter’s recent visit to USA. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 13, 2021

US officials mourn demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife & 11 armed forces personnel

Earlier, US Military commander General Milley had also reacted to Gen Bipin Rawat's sudden demise. He had called himself honoured to have known General Rawat, revealing that he spent a great time on his last visit to the US in September. Deeply saddened, he added, "My prayers are with the Rawat family and those of the other victims."

I had the pleasure of meeting Gen Rawat earlier this year and I’m deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy. My prayers are with the Rawat family and those of the other victims. https://t.co/93QZcSEMy4 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) December 8, 2021

Also, the Joint Staff of the US had put up a tweet. In the tweet, it had written, "We extend our deepest condolences on the passing of General Rawat, his wife, and eleven others from today’s tragic accident. General Milley is honoured to have known General Rawat as a friend from their time as Chiefs of their Army staffs to the present-day. He will be missed."

Coonoor chopper crash

In the chopper crash that took place in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat were killed. Also, killed were Bipin Rawat's Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja. Group Captain Varun Singh, the only survivor, is being treated for severe burns and is on life support.