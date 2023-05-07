Rajnath Singh Approves Posting Of Women Officers Of Territorial Army Along LoC

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the posting of women officers of the Territorial Army (TA) with Engineer Regiments of the contingent along the Line of Control (LoC). Additionally, as per organisational requirement, they will also be deployed as the staff officers at TA Group Headquarters and can be posted at the Directorate General (DG) of TA office in New Delhi.

According to the TA official statement, this progressive policy measure is aimed at enhancing the scope of employment of women officers as well as meeting their professional aspirations. It is being said that the women officers will now serve and train under the same conditions as their male counterparts in a wider range of units and appointments.

Territorial Army commenced commissioning of women officers since 2019

As per the Ministry of Defence, Territorial Army had commenced commissioning of women officers since 2019. Earlier, the women officers were being deployed in Ecological Task Force Units, TA Oil sector units and TA Railway Engineer Regiment. Further, based on the experience gained during this period, it has been decided to extend the scope of employment for women officers in TA.

The Territorial Army is an auxiliary military organisation of part-time volunteers that provides support services to the Indian Army. It is composed of officers, junior commissioned officers, non-commissioned officers and other personnel holding ranks as it is in the Indian Army. Moreover, they also have civilian occupations.

According to the ministry, the TA is based on a citizen soldiers army concept, whose role is to relieve the regular army from static duties and assist civil administration in dealing with natural calamities and maintenance of essential services. They also provide units for the regular army as and when required. The officers of the TA undergo annual training on basic military skills while remaining gainfully employed in civilian life.