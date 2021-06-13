Rajnath Singh Approves Rs Rs 498.8 Crore Budgetary Support For Defence Innovation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the budgetary support of Rs 498.8 crore to Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) - Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) for the next five years. The budgetary support will give a huge boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" mission as iDEX–principal DIO's goal is "self-reliance and indigenisation" in the country's defence and aerospace sectors, said the Ministry of defence.

Rajnath Singh approves Rs 498.8 crore budgetary for DIO

The Ministry informed that the Department of Defence Production (DDP) created the iDEX framework and established the DIO to foster innovation and technology development in defence and aerospace by engaging industries, including MSMEs, start-ups, individual innovators, Research and Development (R&D) institutes, and academia, and providing them with grants/funding and other support to carry out R&D development.

Ministry of Defence in its official statement said, "The scheme, with budgetary support of Rs 498.8 crore for the next five years, is aimed at providing financial support to nearly 300 start-ups/MSMEs/individual innovators and 20 partner incubators under the DIO framework. It will support increased awareness in the Indian innovation ecosystem about defence needs and, conversely, in the Indian Defence establishment about the potential of the Indian innovation eco-system to deliver innovative solutions to meet their needs."

Defence Ministry to spend on Defence innovation

It added, "The DIO, with its team, will enable the creation of channels for innovators to engage and interact with the Indian Defence production industry. The long-term effect to be realized by the group is the establishment of a culture, where enlisting the effort of innovators by the Indian military is commonplace and frequent. The scheme aims to facilitate rapid development of new, indigenised and innovative technologies for the Indian defence and aerospace sector to meet their needs in shorter timelines; create a culture of engagement with innovative start-ups to encourage co-creation for defence and aerospace; empower a culture of technology co-creation and co-innovation within the defence and aerospace sector and boost innovation among the start-ups and encourage them to be a part of the ecosystem."

The DDP will release funds for various projects including "setting up and managing the iDEX network in the form of Partner Incubators (PIs), communicating with innovators/start-ups/technology centres of MSMEs through the PIs including the PIs of the Department of Science and Technology regarding defence and aerospace needs, organising various challenges/hackathons to shortlist potential technologies and entities and evaluating technologies and products developed by innovators/start-ups in terms of their utility and impact on the defence and aerospace setup and other activities."

