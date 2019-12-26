Rajnath Singh: Army Capable Of Securing Borders, Rest Assured

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the nation should rest assured about the security of borders as the Indian Army is capable of securing them. "The nation should rest assured regarding border (security). Our Army is capable and is doing whatever it takes (to secure the borders)," Singh told reporters in New Delhi.

Rajnath Singh was speaking to reporters after distributing Excellence Awards at National Institute of Defence Estates Management in the national capital. Army chief General Bipin Rawat was also present at the event.

Rajnath's remark hours after ceasefire violation in Uri

The defence minister's remark came hours after Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector on Wednesday night. Indian troops hit back with artillery and mortar fire, damaging Pakistan Army positions. The exchange left one Indian soldier martyred while killing one civilian.

Earlier on December 22, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Even on the intervening night of December 21 and the following day, Pakistan Army reportedly violated the ceasefire at multiple locations in Mendhar, Krishna Ghati and Poonch which was retaliated by the Indian Army befittingly.

Earlier this month, Centre had informed Rajya Sabha that there have been 950 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir region from August to October.

